Mercantile Bank Corp. (MBWM) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 3rd

Mercantile Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:MBWM) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd.

Mercantile Bank has raised its dividend payment by 60.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Mercantile Bank has a dividend payout ratio of 54.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Mercantile Bank to earn $1.08 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 103.7%.

NASDAQ MBWM opened at $21.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $366.17 million, a PE ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Mercantile Bank has a 52-week low of $18.64 and a 52-week high of $37.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.14.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.22. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $41.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.67 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Mercantile Bank will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MBWM has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mercantile Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Mercantile Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Mercantile Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

