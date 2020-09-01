Mesoblast limited Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($0.70) Per Share (NASDAQ:MESO)

Mesoblast limited (NASDAQ:MESO) – Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for Mesoblast in a research report issued on Thursday, August 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.70) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.47).

Get Mesoblast alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MESO. TheStreet raised shares of Mesoblast from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Mesoblast in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on shares of Mesoblast from $13.00 to $15.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.18.

Shares of MESO opened at $19.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.90. Mesoblast has a fifty-two week low of $3.12 and a fifty-two week high of $21.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.52 and a beta of 3.51.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MESO. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Mesoblast in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Mesoblast in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mesoblast in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Mesoblast in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Mesoblast by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

About Mesoblast

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells. The company's products under the Phase III clinical trials include MSC-100-IV for steroid refractory acute graft versus host disease; MPC-150-IM for advanced heart failure; and MPC-06-ID for chronic low back pain due to degenerative disc disease.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Mesoblast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesoblast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.