MetaHash (MHC) Hits Market Capitalization of $8.25 Million

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. One #MetaHash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin and BitForex. During the last seven days, #MetaHash has traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. #MetaHash has a total market cap of $8.25 million and $1.87 million worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About #MetaHash

#MetaHash was first traded on May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 2,222,968,579 coins and its circulating supply is 2,054,023,619 coins. #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash. #MetaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@themetahash. #MetaHash’s official website is metahash.org.

Buying and Selling #MetaHash

#MetaHash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade #MetaHash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy #MetaHash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

