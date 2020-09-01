MGP Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:MGPI) Receives $43.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

MGP Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:MGPI) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGP Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

In other MGP Ingredients news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 7,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $271,812.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,783.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 41,250 shares of company stock worth $1,466,529 in the last ninety days. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGPI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in MGP Ingredients during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 190.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 274.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 34,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGPI opened at $35.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $613.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 5.54. MGP Ingredients has a fifty-two week low of $21.64 and a fifty-two week high of $55.65.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $92.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.42 million. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 17.44%. MGP Ingredients’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that MGP Ingredients will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.15%.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates in two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

