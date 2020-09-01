Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Price Target Raised to $228.00

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at SVB Leerink from $226.00 to $228.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.16% from the stock’s current price.

MOH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Cowen raised Molina Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Cfra upgraded Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $141.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $188.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Molina Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.57.

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $185.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,998. Molina Healthcare has a one year low of $102.85 and a one year high of $198.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $186.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.93.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.09. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 44.07%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare will post 11.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total value of $777,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,637.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.75, for a total transaction of $135,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MOH. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 142.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 235.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

