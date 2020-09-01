Montage Resources (NYSE:MR) Downgraded to Neutral at Roth Capital

Roth Capital lowered shares of Montage Resources (NYSE:MR) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $5.34 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Montage Resources from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Montage Resources from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Montage Resources from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Montage Resources from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Montage Resources in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set an equal weight rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.77.

MR stock opened at $5.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Montage Resources has a 1-year low of $1.99 and a 1-year high of $8.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.41. The firm has a market cap of $192.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 3.86.

Montage Resources (NYSE:MR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $90.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.12 million. Montage Resources had a positive return on equity of 2.74% and a negative net margin of 8.49%. As a group, analysts expect that Montage Resources will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MR. Viking Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Montage Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $790,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Montage Resources by 1,723.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 178,696 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 168,895 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Montage Resources by 495.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 163,794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 136,264 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Montage Resources by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 274,766 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 119,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Napier Park Global Capital US LP acquired a new stake in Montage Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. 71.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Montage Resources Company Profile

Montage Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company. As of December 31, 2018, it had an acreage position comprising approximately 241,000 net acres in Ohio and Pennsylvania; and had estimated proved reserves of 1,864.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent.

