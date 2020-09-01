Morgan Stanley Increases Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Price Target to $98.00

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Argus began coverage on Catalent in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Catalent in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Catalent from $77.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Catalent from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Catalent has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

Shares of CTLT stock opened at $92.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.59. The firm has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.14, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.66. Catalent has a 1 year low of $31.04 and a 1 year high of $93.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.11. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $947.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Catalent will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Scott Gunther sold 2,824 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $203,328.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier sold 24,000 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $2,162,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,149 shares of company stock valued at $2,973,213. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Catalent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,742,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Catalent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,971,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Catalent by 124.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 881,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,640,000 after acquiring an additional 489,646 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Catalent by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Catalent by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 12,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period.

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

