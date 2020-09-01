Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $60.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.68% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Morgan Stanley's shares have outperformed the industry so far this year. Its earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. The company’s plan to acquire E*Trade Financial is expected to provide support to its Wealth Management segment. Its focus on corporate lending operations and strength in Investment Management operations will likely aid the top line. Also, the company is aiming to change revenue mix and focus more on less capital-market driven sources. However, the financial impact from the same will be seen after some time and thus, the current significant dependence on capital-markets driven revenues makes us apprehensive. Higher costs is another concern. Nevertheless, the company is expected to continue to enhance shareholder value in the quarters ahead through efficient capital deployments.”

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target (up from $46.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.32.

Shares of MS stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.32. 63,945 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,236,131. The stock has a market cap of $83.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.72. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $57.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $13.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.39 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Keishi Hotsuki sold 19,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $988,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 243,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,670,632. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 150,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total value of $7,858,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,143,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,927,506.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 197,846 shares of company stock worth $10,362,646. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 551.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 182.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

