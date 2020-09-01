National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Position Reduced by CWM Advisors LLC

CWM Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,295 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 3,936 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in National-Oilwell Varco were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NOV. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco during the second quarter worth $32,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco during the first quarter worth $44,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 281.0% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,462 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 202.6% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,890 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 205.9% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 6,900 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644 shares during the period. 94.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get National-Oilwell Varco alerts:

National-Oilwell Varco stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.02. 87,148 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,851,217. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.11. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $25.81.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.15. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 35.56% and a negative return on equity of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NOV. Griffin Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $11.40 to $11.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.49.

About National-Oilwell Varco

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

Featured Story: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV).

Receive News & Ratings for National-Oilwell Varco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National-Oilwell Varco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.