Nighthawk Gold Corp (TSE:NHK) Insider Purchases C$32,200.00 in Stock

Nighthawk Gold Corp (TSE:NHK) insider Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 20,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 9,575,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$15,417,266.62.

Robert Douglas Cudney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 26th, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 20,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,200.00.

On Wednesday, August 12th, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 150,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$254,355.00.

On Monday, August 10th, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 5,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$8,800.00.

On Thursday, August 6th, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 5,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,550.00.

On Thursday, July 30th, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 70,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$119,700.00.

Shares of NHK opened at C$1.56 on Tuesday. Nighthawk Gold Corp has a 12-month low of C$0.97 and a 12-month high of C$3.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.11 million and a PE ratio of -16.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.82.

Separately, Pi Financial cut their price target on Nighthawk Gold from C$3.00 to C$2.95 in a research note on Friday.

Nighthawk Gold Company Profile

Nighthawk Gold Corp. identifies, acquires, explores, and evaluates gold properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Indin Lake Gold property covering an area of 222,203 acres located to the north of Yellowknife, the Northwest Territories, as well as Colomac Gold Project. The company was formerly known as Merc International Minerals Inc and changed its name to Nighthawk Gold Corp.

