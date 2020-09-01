Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) Receives $9.31 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.31.

Several research analysts have commented on NDLS shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Noodles & Co from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Noodles & Co in a report on Thursday, June 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Noodles & Co from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Noodles & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Noodles & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, August 8th.

NASDAQ NDLS opened at $7.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.98. Noodles & Co has a 1-year low of $3.14 and a 1-year high of $9.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.29 and a 200-day moving average of $6.21.

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.03. Noodles & Co had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $80.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Noodles & Co will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Holdings Ll Catterton-Noodles sold 1,435,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $11,264,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NDLS. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Noodles & Co by 41.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Noodles & Co by 120.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,837 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Noodles & Co during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Noodles & Co during the first quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Athanor Capital LP bought a new stake in Noodles & Co during the second quarter valued at $77,000. 69.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Noodles & Co

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of January 1, 2019, the company operated 394 company-owned and 65 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

