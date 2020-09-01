Northcoast Research Weighs in on Intuit Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:INTU)

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) – Research analysts at Northcoast Research increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Intuit in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 26th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Mehta now expects that the software maker will post earnings per share of $6.89 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.62.

INTU has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Intuit from $315.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Intuit from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Intuit from $320.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Intuit from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Intuit from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.24.

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $345.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Intuit has a 1 year low of $187.68 and a 1 year high of $360.00. The company has a market capitalization of $90.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $308.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.80.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.95. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.79% and a net margin of 23.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 32.32%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 85.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

