Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Given New $56.25 Price Target at Scotiabank

Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Scotiabank from $56.75 to $56.25 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 63.42% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CDPYF. CIBC decreased their price target on Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $54.50 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $57.50 to $56.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 21st. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.55.

Shares of Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down $1.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,835. Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $25.56 and a 1-year high of $45.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.78.

Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

CAPREIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. CAPREIT owns approximately 55,100 suites, including townhomes and manufacturing housing sites, in Canada and, indirectly through its investment in ERES, approximately 5,600 suites in the Netherlands. CAPREIT manages approximately 59,200 of its owned suites in Canada and Netherlands, and additionally 3,700 suites in Ireland as at December 31, 2019.

