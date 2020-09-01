Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.50.

OSH stock opened at $44.63 on Monday. Oak Street Health has a 1 year low of $37.11 and a 1 year high of $48.24.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in designing and building the Oak Street platform to address the unmet needs of the chronically ill Medicare population in the United States. It operates primary care centers serving Medicare beneficiaries. The company contracts with health plans to generate medical costs savings and realize a return on its investment in primary care.

