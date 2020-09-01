Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Truist

Truist initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on OSH. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.50.

NYSE OSH opened at $44.63 on Monday. Oak Street Health has a 52 week low of $37.11 and a 52 week high of $48.24.

Oak Street Health, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in designing and building the Oak Street platform to address the unmet needs of the chronically ill Medicare population in the United States. It operates primary care centers serving Medicare beneficiaries. The company contracts with health plans to generate medical costs savings and realize a return on its investment in primary care.

