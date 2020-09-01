Ooma Inc Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share (NYSE:OOMA)

Ooma Inc (NYSE:OOMA) – Investment analysts at B. Riley raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ooma in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 26th. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.08). B. Riley also issued estimates for Ooma’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.20. Ooma had a negative net margin of 6.49% and a negative return on equity of 21.42%.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on OOMA. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Ooma in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Ooma in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ooma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.60.

Shares of NYSE OOMA opened at $13.64 on Monday. Ooma has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $19.18. The company has a market capitalization of $313.82 million, a PE ratio of -27.28 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.62.

In related news, VP James A. Gustke sold 18,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total transaction of $322,720.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 118,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,102,724.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric B. Stang sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $432,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,150 shares of company stock valued at $846,485. Company insiders own 10.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Ooma during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Ooma during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Ooma by 48.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Ooma by 117.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ooma during the second quarter worth approximately $178,000. 81.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart cloud-based SaaS platform serves as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services. Its business and residential solutions deliver PureVoice high-definition voice quality, advanced functionality, and integration with mobile devices; and platform helps to create smart workplace and homes by offering communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications.

