Ooma Inc Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share (NYSE:OOMA)

Ooma Inc (NYSE:OOMA) – Analysts at William Blair raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Ooma in a report issued on Wednesday, August 26th. William Blair analyst B. Suri now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.11). William Blair also issued estimates for Ooma’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.20. Ooma had a negative net margin of 6.49% and a negative return on equity of 21.42%.

OOMA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Ooma in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Ooma in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.60.

Ooma stock opened at $13.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $313.82 million, a PE ratio of -27.28 and a beta of 0.66. Ooma has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $19.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.62.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OOMA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ooma in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Ooma during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Ooma by 48.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Ooma by 117.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Ooma during the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Ooma news, Director Russell Mann sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total transaction of $42,501.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,226.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric B. Stang sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $432,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,150 shares of company stock worth $846,485 over the last quarter. 10.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ooma

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart cloud-based SaaS platform serves as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services. Its business and residential solutions deliver PureVoice high-definition voice quality, advanced functionality, and integration with mobile devices; and platform helps to create smart workplace and homes by offering communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications.

