Oppenheimer Weighs in on Autodesk, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Autodesk in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 26th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Ikeda now expects that the software company will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.55. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Autodesk’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.31 EPS.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The software company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 457.10% and a net margin of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $913.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ADSK. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $250.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. BidaskClub downgraded Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Autodesk from $285.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.13.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $245.70 on Monday. Autodesk has a one year low of $125.38 and a one year high of $254.35. The company has a market cap of $54.23 billion, a PE ratio of 150.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.31, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.39.

In other news, SVP Steven M. Blum sold 7,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.67, for a total transaction of $1,780,148.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven M. Blum sold 6,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.28, for a total value of $1,667,855.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,013 shares of company stock valued at $8,904,908. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk in the second quarter worth $3,827,000. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk in the second quarter worth $210,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Autodesk by 64.8% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 197,841 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,883,000 after acquiring an additional 77,821 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Autodesk in the second quarter worth $297,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Autodesk in the first quarter worth $5,501,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

