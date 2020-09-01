ORIX (NYSE:IX) Upgraded at Goldman Sachs Group

ORIX (NYSE:IX) was upgraded by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on IX. ValuEngine upgraded ORIX from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Citigroup lowered ORIX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

NYSE IX traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $62.16. 29,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,394. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.95. The company has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.81. ORIX has a 52-week low of $52.65 and a 52-week high of $89.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ORIX had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that ORIX will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IX. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ORIX by 5.1% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of ORIX by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in ORIX by 34.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 112,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,956,000 after acquiring an additional 29,231 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in ORIX by 23.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,846,000 after purchasing an additional 33,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of ORIX by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,930,000 after buying an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

ORIX Company Profile

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services primarily in Japan and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment engages in lending, leasing, and fee businesses.

