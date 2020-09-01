Osisko gold royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Osisko gold royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.10.

Several research analysts have issued reports on OR shares. TD Securities upped their price target on Osisko gold royalties from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Osisko gold royalties from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Osisko gold royalties from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Osisko gold royalties from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 113.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 120.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 386,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OR traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.20. The company had a trading volume of 13,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,395. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.83, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.70. Osisko gold royalties has a 52 week low of $4.65 and a 52 week high of $13.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.42 and its 200 day moving average is $9.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.037 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Osisko gold royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Osisko gold royalties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

Osisko gold royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine.

