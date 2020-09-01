Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Expected to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.23 Per Share

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) – Equities research analysts at Northcoast Research issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Owens Corning in a research report issued on Friday, August 28th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Hocevar anticipates that the construction company will earn $1.23 per share for the quarter. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Owens Corning’s FY2022 earnings at $5.40 EPS.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.35% and a negative net margin of 8.79%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Argus dropped their price target on Owens Corning from $72.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. TheStreet raised Owens Corning from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Owens Corning from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Owens Corning from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $37.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Owens Corning has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.43.

NYSE OC opened at $67.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.53. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $28.56 and a 1 year high of $70.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Owens Corning in the second quarter worth $26,000. Botty Investors LLC bought a new stake in Owens Corning during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 56.7% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Owens Corning during the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Owens Corning during the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 4,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $342,723.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,807 shares in the company, valued at $1,366,683. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Morris sold 2,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total transaction of $179,151.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,537,209.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 16th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.15%.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

