Own (CHX) Price Hits $0.0239

Own (CURRENCY:CHX) traded up 7.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. One Own token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0239 or 0.00000248 BTC on popular exchanges including DDEX, Bancor Network, HitBTC and IDEX. During the last seven days, Own has traded 35.2% higher against the US dollar. Own has a total market cap of $2.38 million and $465,969.00 worth of Own was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001516 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00040800 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00006396 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $723.25 or 0.06067526 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002905 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded 30.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00019659 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004279 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004168 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00037014 BTC.

About Own

Own is a token. It was first traded on March 25th, 2018. Own’s total supply is 168,956,522 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,719,012 tokens. The Reddit community for Own is /r/OwnMarket and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Own’s official Twitter account is @OwnMarket and its Facebook page is accessible here. Own’s official website is weown.com. The official message board for Own is medium.com/ownmarket.

Own Token Trading

Own can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bancor Network, IDEX and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Own directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Own should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Own using one of the exchanges listed above.

