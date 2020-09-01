Pacitti Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Pacitti Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Pacitti Group Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter worth about $90,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 18.7% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 3.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 2.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 7.6% during the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 55,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after buying an additional 3,917 shares during the period. 73.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VLO stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.15. 37,805 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,942,120. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.45. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $31.00 and a 1-year high of $101.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $22.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.90.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.16. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.52%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.77%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VLO. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.57.

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

