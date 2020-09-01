PayBX (AXPR) Price Down 22.2% This Week

PayBX (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. One PayBX token can now be purchased for $0.0048 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PayBX has traded 22.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. PayBX has a market cap of $1.34 million and $18,810.00 worth of PayBX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001513 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00041230 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006353 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $710.61 or 0.05981611 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004694 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002837 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004164 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00037212 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00018861 BTC.

About PayBX

PayBX is a token. It launched on January 29th, 2018. PayBX’s total supply is 345,214,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 280,214,001 tokens. The official website for PayBX is www.paybx.io. PayBX’s official message board is medium.com/@aXpire. PayBX’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official.

Buying and Selling PayBX

PayBX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayBX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayBX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PayBX using one of the exchanges listed above.

