Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) & Epsilon Energy (NYSE:EPSN) Head-To-Head Contrast

Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN) and Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Epsilon Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Permianville Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Epsilon Energy has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Permianville Royalty Trust has a beta of 1.69, meaning that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Epsilon Energy and Permianville Royalty Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Epsilon Energy $26.69 million 3.00 $8.70 million N/A N/A Permianville Royalty Trust $44.96 million 0.69 $9.52 million N/A N/A

Permianville Royalty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Epsilon Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Epsilon Energy and Permianville Royalty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Epsilon Energy 13.08% 4.28% 3.38% Permianville Royalty Trust 23.13% 13.13% 13.12%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

43.5% of Epsilon Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.5% of Permianville Royalty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 23.7% of Epsilon Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Permianville Royalty Trust beats Epsilon Energy on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Epsilon Energy Company Profile

Epsilon Energy Ltd., oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of oil and gas reserves in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Gathering System, and Canada. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale comprising 5,750 net acres located in the southwest Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania. As of December 31, 2018, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 119,116 million cubic feet of natural gas reserves and 30,502 barrels of oil and other liquids. Epsilon Energy Ltd. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Permianville Royalty Trust Company Profile

Permianville Royalty Trust operates a statutory trust. It owns a net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Enduro Royalty Trust and changed its name to Permianville Royalty Trust in September 2018. Permianville Royalty Trust was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

