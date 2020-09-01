Philippa (Pippa) Morgan Sells 13,570 Shares of Aritzia Inc (TSE:ATZ) Stock

Aritzia Inc (TSE:ATZ) Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 13,570 shares of Aritzia stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.00, for a total transaction of C$257,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$165,300.

Philippa (Pippa) Morgan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 17th, Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 25,000 shares of Aritzia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.95, for a total transaction of C$473,825.00.

TSE:ATZ opened at C$18.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.55. Aritzia Inc has a 1-year low of C$9.20 and a 1-year high of C$26.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$18.21 and its 200-day moving average price is C$17.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 232.58, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The company reported C($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.26) by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$111.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$108.50 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Aritzia Inc will post 1.0199999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ATZ shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$21.50 to C$23.50 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$22.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th.

About Aritzia

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a design house and fashion retailer of women's apparel and accessories. The company designs and sells blouses, T-shirts, pants, dresses, sweaters, jackets and coats, skirts, shorts, denim, leggings, sweatshirts, bodysuits, puffers, jumpsuits, and intimates; and accessories, including hats, scarves, bags and pouches, socks and tights, belts, iPhone cases, and gloves.

