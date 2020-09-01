PhoenixDAO (PHNX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.98 Million

PhoenixDAO (CURRENCY:PHNX) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. One PhoenixDAO token can currently be bought for $0.0460 or 0.00000386 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PhoenixDAO has a market capitalization of $1.98 million and approximately $210,391.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PhoenixDAO has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008406 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00134366 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $198.50 or 0.01665292 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00197155 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0991 or 0.00000831 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00175290 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00189938 BTC.

About PhoenixDAO

PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,063,806 tokens. PhoenixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO. PhoenixDAO’s official website is phoenixdao.io.

PhoenixDAO Token Trading

PhoenixDAO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PhoenixDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PhoenixDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PhoenixDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

