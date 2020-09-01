Piper Sandler Weighs in on Citizens Community Bancorp Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CZWI)

Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Citizens Community Bancorp in a research report issued on Friday, August 28th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.32.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd.

NASDAQ CZWI opened at $6.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $5.26 and a 12 month high of $12.75. The stock has a market cap of $77.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.66.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $17.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 million. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 12.41%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 15.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 31.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 422,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 101,046 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 341.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 10,328 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 28.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 50.5% during the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 907,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,225,000 after acquiring an additional 304,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.73% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens Community Bancorp

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various consumer, commercial, and agricultural banking products and services in Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Michigan. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money-market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

