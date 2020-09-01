Planet Green (NASDAQ:PLAG) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Planet Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PLAG) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $1.70, but opened at $1.90. Planet Green shares last traded at $1.90, with a volume of 95 shares trading hands.

Specifically, CEO Bin Zhou purchased 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.60 per share, with a total value of $1,690,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,622,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,217,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.72.

Planet Green (NASDAQ:PLAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 26th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Planet Green stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Planet Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PLAG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 36,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.33% of Planet Green as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About Planet Green (NASDAQ:PLAG)

Planet Green Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells various food products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers chestnut products, including frozen chestnuts; and convenience foods, such as ready-to-cook and ready-to-eat food products.

