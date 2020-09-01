PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) Holdings Boosted by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,963,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,814 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in PPL were worth $72,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PPL in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its stake in PPL by 93.9% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PPL in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PPL traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,945,647. The company has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.73. PPL Corp has a fifty-two week low of $18.12 and a fifty-two week high of $36.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.10.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. PPL had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Analysts expect that PPL Corp will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.76%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PPL shares. Barclays downgraded PPL from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Mizuho lowered shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.50 to $29.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Co cut PPL from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on PPL from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded PPL from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.69.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

