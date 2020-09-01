Premier Inc Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share (NASDAQ:PINC)

Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) – Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Premier in a report released on Wednesday, August 26th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Draper anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Premier’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $342.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.60 million. Premier had a negative net margin of 4.13% and a negative return on equity of 475.26%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PINC. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Premier from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Premier from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Premier from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Benchmark cut shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Premier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.77.

Shares of NASDAQ PINC opened at $32.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.65. Premier has a 52-week low of $27.11 and a 52-week high of $39.70.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st.

In related news, Director William E. Mayer sold 4,000 shares of Premier stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total transaction of $127,200.00. 17.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PINC. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Premier in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Premier in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Premier by 99.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Premier in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Premier by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

