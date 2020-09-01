Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Upgraded by Guggenheim to “Buy”

Guggenheim upgraded shares of Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $37.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Benchmark downgraded shares of Premier from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Premier from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Premier from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Premier from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Premier from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.77.

Get Premier alerts:

PINC stock opened at $32.75 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of -5.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Premier has a 1 year low of $27.11 and a 1 year high of $39.70.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). Premier had a negative return on equity of 475.26% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $342.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Premier will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st.

In other Premier news, Director William E. Mayer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total value of $127,200.00. 17.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PINC. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Premier by 821.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in Premier in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,126,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Premier in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,019,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Premier by 22.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 9,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in Premier in the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Premier

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.