Profile Utility Token (PUT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $29.00

Profile Utility Token (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 1st. One Profile Utility Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges including Coinrail, Allcoin, Bit-Z and LBank. Profile Utility Token has a market capitalization of $84,226.57 and $29.00 worth of Profile Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Profile Utility Token has traded 12.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Profile Utility Token Token Profile

Profile Utility Token (CRYPTO:PUT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 18th, 2016. Profile Utility Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,289,804 tokens. The official website for Profile Utility Token is www.robin8put.org. The Reddit community for Profile Utility Token is /r/Robin8Put. Profile Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Profile Utility Token

Profile Utility Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, LBank, Allcoin, Coinnest and Coinrail. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Profile Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Profile Utility Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Profile Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

