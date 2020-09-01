Pyrk Reaches Market Cap of $220,138.18 (PYRK)

Pyrk (CURRENCY:PYRK) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. Pyrk has a market cap of $220,138.18 and approximately $38,306.00 worth of Pyrk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pyrk coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0227 or 0.00000190 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Pyrk has traded up 35.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008406 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00134366 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $198.50 or 0.01665292 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00197155 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0991 or 0.00000831 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00175290 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00189938 BTC.

About Pyrk

Pyrk’s total supply is 9,705,980 coins. The official message board for Pyrk is forum.pyrk.org. Pyrk’s official website is www.pyrk.org.

Pyrk Coin Trading

Pyrk can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pyrk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pyrk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pyrk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

