Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Six Flags Entertainment Corp Increased by Truist Securiti (NYSE:SIX)

Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 27th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.99) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($1.03). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.58) EPS.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by ($0.55). Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 23.63% and a negative net margin of 5.26%. The company had revenue of $19.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 96.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SIX. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Six Flags Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.77.

Shares of SIX opened at $21.73 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.95 and a beta of 2.12. Six Flags Entertainment has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $59.52.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 592,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,390,000 after acquiring an additional 37,451 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 70,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 30,550 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 13,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

