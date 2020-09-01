Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Burlington Stores Inc Increased by William Blair (NYSE:BURL)

Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) – Equities researchers at William Blair boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Burlington Stores in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 27th. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.92. William Blair also issued estimates for Burlington Stores’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $3.36 EPS.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Nomura raised their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.30.

Shares of BURL stock opened at $196.93 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $188.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.38. Burlington Stores has a 52 week low of $105.67 and a 52 week high of $250.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of -153.85 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.35.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.50. Burlington Stores had a negative net margin of 1.34% and a negative return on equity of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, insider Fred Hand sold 14,372 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.10, for a total transaction of $3,077,045.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,735 shares in the company, valued at $10,220,063.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 2,000 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.73, for a total transaction of $395,460.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 40,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,078,456.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,776 shares of company stock worth $6,588,457. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Burlington Stores by 64.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,210,000 after purchasing an additional 10,424 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Burlington Stores by 126.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,857,000 after purchasing an additional 10,953 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Burlington Stores by 118.7% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 111,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,634,000 after purchasing an additional 60,408 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Burlington Stores by 72.2% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 6,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Burlington Stores by 49.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 8,770 shares during the last quarter.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.