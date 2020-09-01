Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for BRP Inc (TSE:DOO) Issued By National Bank Financial

BRP Inc (TSE:DOO) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BRP in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 27th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.12 for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities raised shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$74.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of BRP from C$66.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. CIBC increased their price target on shares of BRP from C$28.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Friday, May 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of BRP from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of BRP from C$45.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$67.38.

Shares of TSE:DOO opened at C$70.84 on Monday. BRP has a 12 month low of C$18.56 and a 12 month high of C$75.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$61.56 and a 200 day moving average price of C$49.96. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.42.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

