Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Chico’s FAS, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:CHS)

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Chico’s FAS in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn ($0.19) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.09). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Chico’s FAS’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $306.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.18 million. Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 21.12% and a negative net margin of 14.87%. The business’s revenue was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chico’s FAS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.71.

Shares of CHS stock opened at $1.28 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $166.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.09. Chico’s FAS has a 12-month low of $0.93 and a 12-month high of $5.14.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in Chico’s FAS by 100.0% in the first quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Chico’s FAS by 108.3% in the first quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 20,977 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 10,905 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Chico’s FAS by 48.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 31,787 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 10,420 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Chico’s FAS by 1,677.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,065 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 45,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Chico’s FAS in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 81.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Molly Langenstein acquired 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.33 per share, with a total value of $99,750.00. Also, CEO Bonnie R. Brooks acquired 77,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.30 per share, for a total transaction of $100,328.80. Insiders have bought 186,176 shares of company stock worth $243,279 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma brand names. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

