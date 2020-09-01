Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Ulta Beauty Inc Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Ulta Beauty in a report issued on Thursday, August 27th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $1.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.92. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s FY2023 earnings at $11.50 EPS.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.63. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ULTA. Zacks Investment Research raised Ulta Beauty from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Cfra raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. BidaskClub lowered Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.81.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $232.18 on Monday. Ulta Beauty has a 1-year low of $124.05 and a 1-year high of $304.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $208.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.48, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.40.

In related news, Director Sally E. Blount bought 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $193.00 per share, with a total value of $48,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,127. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.55, for a total value of $128,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,512.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 60.4% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 28.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 224 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.