Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Dicks Sporting Goods Inc Increased by Oppenheimer (NYSE:DKS)

Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 27th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now anticipates that the sporting goods retailer will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.29. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Dicks Sporting Goods’ FY2021 earnings at $3.78 EPS.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $1.97. Dicks Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DKS. Nomura boosted their price target on Dicks Sporting Goods from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Dicks Sporting Goods from $39.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Dicks Sporting Goods from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Dicks Sporting Goods from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Dicks Sporting Goods from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dicks Sporting Goods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.04.

Shares of DKS stock opened at $54.12 on Monday. Dicks Sporting Goods has a fifty-two week low of $13.46 and a fifty-two week high of $57.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a $0.313 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This is an increase from Dicks Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Dicks Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 33.88%.

In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total transaction of $82,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,671.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Edward W. Stack sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.97, for a total value of $12,992,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DKS. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $52,679,000 after buying an additional 350,515 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,796 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 4,556 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,450 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 3,828 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 54,113 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 10,613 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,370,203 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $29,129,000 after buying an additional 533,820 shares during the period. 78.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

