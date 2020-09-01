Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a note issued to investors on Friday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.57. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s FY2021 earnings at $3.00 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.09 EPS.

OLLI has been the subject of several other research reports. Loop Capital upped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $33.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Stephens upped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $54.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Monday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.00.

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $95.54 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.43. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12-month low of $28.83 and a 12-month high of $112.58. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.14. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $529.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 118.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000.

In other news, VP Scott Osborne sold 4,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.70, for a total transaction of $433,291.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,654.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 4,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total value of $451,172.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $858,179.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

