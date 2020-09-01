Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Raised by Analyst

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report issued on Thursday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $1.34 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.06. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s FY2021 earnings at $6.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.70 EPS.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.81. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $76.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $37.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Williams-Sonoma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.79.

Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $87.76 on Monday. Williams-Sonoma has a fifty-two week low of $26.01 and a fifty-two week high of $101.73. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.41.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 256.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,873,775 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $79,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,483 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 10,093.2% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,310,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $107,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,990 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 25.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,808,764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $476,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,040 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter worth $39,357,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 118.5% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,249,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $62,597,000 after purchasing an additional 677,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Grace Puma Whiteford sold 6,187 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total value of $529,792.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,416.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 8,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.09, for a total transaction of $688,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,759.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,187 shares of company stock valued at $5,608,763 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is 39.67%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

