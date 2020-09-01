Q4 2020 Earnings Estimate for Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Issued By Desjardins

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins dropped their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, August 27th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.12.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

TD has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$60.50 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$68.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$61.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$68.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Eight Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$68.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$73.40.

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at C$65.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$61.89 and a 200 day moving average of C$61.59. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of C$49.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$77.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.32%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.