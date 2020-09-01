Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Decreased by Piper Sandler

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Dollar Tree in a research note issued to investors on Friday, August 28th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.97 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.99. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Dollar Tree’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 18.52%. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $97.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dollar Tree presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.64.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $96.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.62. Dollar Tree has a 12-month low of $60.20 and a 12-month high of $119.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 8.1% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 10.2% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 23.7% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 24.9% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.7% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 25,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

