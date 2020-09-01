Qurate Retail Inc Series B (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Hits New 1-Year High at $13.00

Shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series B (NASDAQ:QRTEB) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.00 and last traded at $13.00, with a volume of 1 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.34.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.44 and its 200 day moving average is $8.34. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series B stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series B (NASDAQ:QRTEB) by 145.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series B were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qurate Retail Inc Series B Company Profile (NASDAQ:QRTEB)

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day.

