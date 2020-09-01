Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:RXT opened at $21.35 on Monday. Rackspace Technology has a 1-year low of $15.25 and a 1-year high of $22.06.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

