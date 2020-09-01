Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Rackspace Technology in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Barclays began coverage on Rackspace Technology in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.67.

Rackspace Technology stock opened at $21.35 on Monday. Rackspace Technology has a 52 week low of $15.25 and a 52 week high of $22.06.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

