Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Research Coverage Started at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) in a research report released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RXT. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Rackspace Technology in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on Rackspace Technology in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Rackspace Technology in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Rackspace Technology in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Rackspace Technology in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.67.

RXT opened at $21.35 on Monday. Rackspace Technology has a 12 month low of $15.25 and a 12 month high of $22.06.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

