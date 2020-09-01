Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) will report $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Regions Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.35. Regions Financial posted earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regions Financial will report full year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.34. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Regions Financial.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.32). Regions Financial had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share.

RF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Regions Financial from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Compass Point decreased their target price on Regions Financial from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Regions Financial in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Regions Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

Shares of RF stock opened at $11.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.19. Regions Financial has a 52 week low of $6.94 and a 52 week high of $17.54. The company has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RF. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 22.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,137,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,086,000 after purchasing an additional 940,803 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Regions Financial by 2.8% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 175,409 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 4,719 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Regions Financial by 189.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 16,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 11,038 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Regions Financial by 27.9% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 4,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $125,000. 73.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

