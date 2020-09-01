Regions Financial Corp (RF) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 3rd

Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 22nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.155 per share by the bank on Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd.

Regions Financial has raised its dividend payment by 131.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Regions Financial has a payout ratio of 114.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Regions Financial to earn $1.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.4%.

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $11.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.19. Regions Financial has a fifty-two week low of $6.94 and a fifty-two week high of $17.54.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 11.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Regions Financial will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Regions Financial from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Regions Financial from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

